Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $87.43 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Altair Engineering worth $87,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $63,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,851 shares of company stock worth $28,638,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.33 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $72.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

