Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $90.26 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 131.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Envestnet worth $90,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

