Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $90.71 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.98% of Houlihan Lokey worth $90,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLI opened at $80.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.16. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

