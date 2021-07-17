Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $94.89 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,759 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 118,595 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of VMware worth $94,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in VMware by 9.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,368. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

