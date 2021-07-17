Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 348,506 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,506 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.56% of SPX worth $93,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX by 6.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

