Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 75,672 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.60% of MSA Safety worth $93,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

