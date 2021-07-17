Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.98% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $89,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $109.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

