Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.55% of Virtu Financial worth $92,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of VIRT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.