Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,057 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of The Kraft Heinz worth $90,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.