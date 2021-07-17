Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,247 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $97,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period.

BATS IDV opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

