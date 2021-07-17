Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,000,858 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $94,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,393,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,494,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 172,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $62.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24.

