Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 368,368 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,368 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $94,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

