Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 521,238 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Exelon worth $91,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.