Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 59,579 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,579 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $92,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $602.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 22,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $11,781,594.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $62,346,678. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.