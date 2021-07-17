Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 87,820 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Spotify Technology worth $89,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.57.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.