Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 666.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

