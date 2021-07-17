Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
