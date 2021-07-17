Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

