Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ameren posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 808,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

