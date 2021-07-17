Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $174.44. 446,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,042. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $419,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CDW by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 330,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

