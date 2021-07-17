Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.27 billion and the lowest is $7.24 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

LEN stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lennar by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $33,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

