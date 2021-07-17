Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post sales of $189.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $204.80 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $135.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $195,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Insiders have sold 404,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

