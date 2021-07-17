Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.17. 5,779,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,344. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 184,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,327,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 91,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.