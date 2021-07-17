Analysts Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Post $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

