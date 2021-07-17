Analysts Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $17.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

AEP stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $644,922.00. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $7,773,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

