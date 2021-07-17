Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post -$1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.97). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. 864,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,227. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,928 shares of company stock worth $10,193,512 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

