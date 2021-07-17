Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

ADM traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,422. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.