Analysts Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,762 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 673,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,139. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

