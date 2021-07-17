Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ferro reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ferro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 204,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

