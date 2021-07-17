Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Navient posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,646. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.