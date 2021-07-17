Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NREF opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

