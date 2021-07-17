Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $69,980,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.85. 4,006,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,872. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

