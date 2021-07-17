Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.98. Prologis reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.28. 2,633,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,476. Prologis has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

