Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $357.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

