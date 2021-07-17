Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

