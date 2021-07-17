Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $1.85 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 274,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 169.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.44.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

