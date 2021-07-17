Analyzing Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB)

Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yanglin Soybean and Archer-Daniels-Midland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Archer-Daniels-Midland $64.36 billion 0.51 $1.77 billion $3.59 16.21

Archer-Daniels-Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Yanglin Soybean.

Profitability

This table compares Yanglin Soybean and Archer-Daniels-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A Archer-Daniels-Midland 3.03% 12.28% 5.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yanglin Soybean and Archer-Daniels-Midland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yanglin Soybean 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer-Daniels-Midland 0 3 7 0 2.70

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus price target of $64.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Given Archer-Daniels-Midland’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer-Daniels-Midland is more favorable than Yanglin Soybean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland beats Yanglin Soybean on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yanglin Soybean

Yanglin Soybean, Inc. is in the business of manufacturing, distribution, and selling of non-genetically modified soybean oil, salad oil, and soybean meal throughout the Province of Heilongjiang, China. The Company’s products are sold directly to its customers or through distributors. Majority of Yanglin Soybean’s customers are located in Northern China. The company sells its products under the `Yanglin` brand name primarily to various geographic regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its various distribution channels. The Company’s manufacturing process includes sifting, crushing, heating and pressing soybeans, extracting and separating oil from crushed soybeans, and cleansing, hydrating and packaging oil, as well as drying and packaging soybean meal.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley. The company also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and structured trade finance activities. In addition, it offers vegetable oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; crude vegetable oils, salad oils, margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, the company provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal, as well as distillers' grains; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, and natural health and nutrition products, including probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and foods. It also offers futures commission merchant and insurance services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

