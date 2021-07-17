Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Update

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 138,100 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

ANDA opened at $9.45 on Friday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Andina Acquisition Corp. III will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 84,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.