Andrew Cappotelli Sells 2,257 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total transaction of $378,589.18.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,229. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.