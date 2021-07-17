Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 109,561 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.94. The stock has a market cap of £148.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

