Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AHCHY opened at $25.31 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

