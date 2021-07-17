ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Financial Review

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Yumanity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $208.48 million 1.94 -$22.55 million $2.87 11.41 Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million 14.56 -$57.49 million ($21.57) -0.46

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Yumanity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.25% 17.92% 7.60% Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -125.46% -72.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Yumanity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.21%. Yumanity Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.63%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company is also developing YTX-9184 for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a strategic research and development collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.