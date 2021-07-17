Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Anthem worth $170,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $393.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.