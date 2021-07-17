AntiMatter Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $336,196.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 56.2% lower against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00799783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

