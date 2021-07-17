Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CFO Jai Agarwal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $228,150.00.

ARI opened at $15.30 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.