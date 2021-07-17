Apollo Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $39.17 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $39.17 million and $253,089.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00034924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00238831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

