AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $452,464.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.91 or 0.00800359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,978,418 coins and its circulating supply is 244,978,417 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

