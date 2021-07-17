Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after buying an additional 106,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,202,000 after buying an additional 167,975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,677,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 79,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

