Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

