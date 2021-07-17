Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo Sells 221,000 Shares

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.

Aptiv stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The stock had a trading volume of 860,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $79,548,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

