Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Aptiv worth $36,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

